Frank's International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conference.



Michael Kearney, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will hold one-on-one meetings and present at 1:15 PM CT at the 46th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

The Company's presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations' section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank's has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "FI." Additional information is available on the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com .

