White Smile Enters Merger Talks With a Nigerian Tycoon

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Smile Global, Inc. also known as Williamsville Sears Management Inc. (OTC:WSML) ("WSML" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on the progress made post its acquisition by Palewater Global Management Inc.



White Smile is pleased to announce it has entered into substantive talks with FPL Holdings Inc., with the aim of securing an acquisition or merger in the near future. They said discussions are concerning Femab Properties Limited, a multi-million-dollar real estate company in Nigeria. Femab is a wholly owned subsidiary company of the US based FPL Holdings Inc which was founded and is controlled by the Nigerian Tycoon, Abiodun Aguda.

While talks are in their preliminary stages, the outlook is promising and could lead to potential future growth for WSML.

"We are very excited about these talks and the possibilities for future growth that they could bring," stated Egerton Forster, CEO of White Smile Global Inc. "With a successful outcome of these talks, White Smile can broaden both its service option and offerings."

The Company is also planning to file a form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the very near future and is awaiting official name change approval from FINRA.

About Williamsville Sears Management Inc.

Williamsville Sears Management is a diversified holding corporation that was formed by Mandla J. Gwadiso. The group operates its own assets through a range of subsidiary companies up under its purview. The group's primary focus is in real estate, mining, media, transportation, entertainment and technology. The group uses vertical integration as a strategy of diversification and growth. The group plans to grow through acquisitions in Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

Williamsville Sears Management actively seeks a select portfolio of high-calibre strategic subsidiaries which it acquires based on market trends and their ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders whilst enhancing the communities in which the investments are located.

About Femab Properties Limited

Femab Properties Limited is a limited liability company incorporated in the year 1999. The company is into full range of real estate development and allied services such as Technical Consulting, Civil & Engineering Construction, Projects Management, Facilities Management, Property Sales & Letting and Estate Development.

Being a dynamic company with seasoned professionals, Femab Properties Limited has single-handedly executed diverse real estate projects, some of which are: Dream Home Estate at Ikorodu, Peninsula Garden Estate at Ogombo - Lekki, Diamond Estate 1 at Sangotedo - Lekki, Lagos. The company is presently coordinating more upscale projects namely; Diamond Estate 2 at Sangotedo – Lekki, Platinum Gate Estate at Alaka – Surulere, Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) in addition to federal and state government mass housing projects in Nigeria.

The company operates subsidiaries in Blockmaking, Quarry, Haulage and Logistics and has a strategic partnership with a reputable international Dredging firm. http://femabproperties.com/

Forward-Looking Information:

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

