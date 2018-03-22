Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced today that its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders will be held at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on May 9, 2018 at its corporate offices located at 799 W. Coliseum Way, Midvale, Utah. Holders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company intends to webcast the meeting and will announce the webcast details closer to the date of the meeting.



About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Midvale, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

