CORRECTING and REPLACING - American Electric Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

HOUSTON, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline, American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) provided an incorrect date for its conference call. The conference call will take place Thursday, March 29, not Friday, March 30. The corrected release follows.

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI), a leading provider of power delivery solutions for the global energy industry, has scheduled its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2017 results on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.



Individuals who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 866-519-2796; pass code 753620 the United States and Canada. International callers should dial +1 323-794-2095, pass code 753620.

The company's announcement of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 is to be made on Thursday morning, March 29, 2018. The company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K is to also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018.

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) is a leading provider of power delivery solutions to the global energy industry. AETI offers M&I Electric™ power distribution and control products, electrical services, and construction services.

AETI is headquartered in Houston and has global sales, support and manufacturing operations in Beaumont, Texas and Macaé, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, Brazil. In addition, AETI has minority interest in a joint venture in Xian, China. AETI's SEC filings, news and product/service information are available at www.aeti.com.

