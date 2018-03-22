Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that Chris Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., the Company's Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in three upcoming immuno-oncology conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talk: Disruptive Technologies in Immune-Oncology

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at Convene, 101 Park Avenue in New York, NY.

Jefferies Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Summit

Fireside chat on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA.

William Blair 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Panel discussion titled "Allogenic Platforms" on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the Apella Event Space Alexandria Center in New York, NY.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. The Company's off-the-shelf, or allogeneic, T-cells are bioengineered from donors with healthy immune function and allow for rapid delivery from inventory to patients without a requirement for pretreatment. Atara's T-cell immunotherapies are designed to precisely recognize and eliminate cancerous or diseased cells without affecting normal, healthy cells. Atara's most advanced T-cell immunotherapy in development, tab-cel™ (tabelecleucel; formerly known as ATA129), is being developed for the treatment of patients with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD) who have failed rituximab, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Tab-cel™ is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of EBV+ PTLD following an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (MATCH study) or solid organ transplant (ALLELE study), and a Phase 1/2 study of tab-cel™ in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with platinum-resistant or recurrent EBV associated NPC is planned for 2018. Tab-cel™ is also available to eligible patients with EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors through an ongoing multicenter expanded access protocol (EAP) clinical study. Off-the-shelf ATA188 and autologous ATA190, the Company's T-cell immunotherapies using a complementary targeted antigen recognition technology, target specific EBV antigens believed to be important for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). A Phase 1 clinical study of autologous ATA190 in patients with progressive MS is ongoing. Atara also initiated a multinational Phase 1 ATA188 clinical study in patients with progressive or relapsing-remitting MS in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the U.S. in March 2018. Atara's clinical pipeline also includes ATA520 targeting Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) and ATA230 directed against cytomegalovirus (CMV).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the timing, enrollment and results of the Company's clinical trials and the potential advantages of its product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Atara Biotherapeutics' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Atara Biotherapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Atara Biotherapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2018, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Atara Biotherapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Investors:

John Craighead, Atara Biotherapeutics

650-410-3012

jcraighead@atarabio.com

Steve Klass, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x331

sklass@burnsmc.com

Media:

Justin Jackson, Burns McClellan

212-213-0006 x327

jjackson@burnsmc.com