Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a succession plan naming Andrew B. Cogan, the Company's president and chief executive officer since 2001, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Cogan will succeed Burton B. Staniar on May 8, 2018 at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Staniar will retire as Chairman and as a director of the Company at that time. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Knoll, Inc. since 1993.

Commenting on Mr. Staniar's tenure, Mr. Cogan stated, "Burt's guidance and support have been instrumental in shepherding our growth as an independent public company. Everyone at Knoll is grateful for his invaluable contributions and will miss his commitment to our design and innovation-driven brand."

Mr. Staniar added, "Few companies have the design and commercial heritage of Knoll. Today, Knoll is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with clients to create inspired modern interiors. I am extremely proud of the nearly 3,500 Knoll associates worldwide, and thank them and our stockholders for their support."

Knoll will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 8 at 9:00 AM ET at its New York showroom at 1330 Avenue of the Americas.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements brands. These brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto— reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com