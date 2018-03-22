Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 29th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

DAVIS, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), (MBI) a leading provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products for agriculture, turf and ornamental and water treatment markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, after market close on Thursday, March 29, 2018.



Management will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on March 29, 2018, to discuss Marrone Bio Innovation's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

About Marrone Bio Innovations

BIO WITH BITE.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) strives to lead the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and promotion of biological products for pest management and plant health. MBI's effective and environmentally responsible pest management solutions help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® StargusTM, AmplitudeTM, ZeltoTM and Zequanox®. MBI also distributes Bio-tam 2.0® for Isagro USA and Jet-Ag® for Jet Harvest in most regions of the U.S.

Marrone Bio Innovations is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for both farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com.

