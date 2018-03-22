1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger

CRANBURY, N.J. and FREEHOLD, N.J., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1ST Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) ("1ST Constitution"), parent company of 1ST Constitution Bank, and New Jersey Community Bank (OTC:NJCB) ("NJCB") announced today that, at a special meeting of NJCB shareholders held today, NJCB shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 6, 2017, by and among 1ST Constitution, 1ST Constitution Bank and NJCB (the "Merger Agreement"), providing for the merger of NJCB with and into 1ST Constitution Bank, with 1ST Constitution Bank as the surviving entity (the "Merger"). The shareholders of 1ST Constitution are not voting on the Merger. The closing of the Merger remains subject to a number of conditions as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The Merger is expected to close during April 2018.



1ST Constitution and NJCB previously announced that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, the stock exchange ratio has been fixed at 0.1309 of a share of common stock of 1ST Constitution for each share of common stock of NJCB, subject to the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares, based on the average closing price of $19.25 for a share of 1ST Constitution common stock during the measurement period specified in the Merger Agreement. In addition, the Merger Agreement provides that the cash portion of the Merger consideration is fixed at $1.60 for each share of common stock NJCB, subject to $0.21 being placed in escrow in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement.

About 1ST Constitution

1ST Constitution Bancorp, through its primary subsidiary, 1ST Constitution Bank, has approximately $1.1 billion of assets and operates 18 branch banking offices in Cranbury (2), Fort Lee, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Rocky Hill, Princeton, Rumson, Fair Haven, Shrewsbury, Little Silver and Asbury Park, New Jersey. 1ST Constitution Bancorp is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "FCCY" and information about 1ST Constitution Bancorp can be accessed through the Internet at www.1 ST constitution.com .

About New Jersey Community Bank

New Jersey Community Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey. New Jersey Community Bank opened for business in July 2008 and operates two full-service banking offices in Monmouth County, New Jersey. New Jersey Community Bank provides traditional commercial and retail banking services to small businesses and consumers. NJCB is traded over the counter under the symbol "NJCB" and information about New Jersey Community Bank can be accessed through the Internet at www.njcbk.com.

