North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

DALLAS, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20, 2018 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2018 and will be paid on April 11, 2017.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Addison and Frisco, Texas. The current dividends are based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. For further information about North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., contact Glenn Henry, CFO, 972-716-7100.