NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX:NECB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2018.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC"), the Company's majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates four full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains, New York, New City, New York and Danvers, Massachusetts.

Contact :

Kenneth A. Martinek

Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (914) 684-2500



