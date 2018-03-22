Dr. Steven L. Kanter Named Next President of the Associationof Academic Health Centers

Washington, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr. Steven L. Kanter









Describing him as "an eminent academic health center leader with broad experience and a record of distinguished contribution across the multiple missions of these institutions," Sam Hawgood, MBBS, chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco and chair of the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) Board of Directors, announced that Steven L. Kanter, MD, dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Missouriâ€“Kansas City (UMKC), will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of AAHC and the Association of Academic Health Centers International (AAHCI), effective July 1, 2018.



AAHC is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the vigorous leadership of academic health centers in health professions education, biomedical and health services research, and healthcare delivery. The association represents around 150 institutions globally.



"After an extensive search, Dr. Kanter emerged as the Board's unanimous choice to lead the association. He is committed to serving the association's membership around the globe and I am confident he will lead the association with distinction during this transformative moment for academic health centers," said Dr. Hawgood.



"This is a period of dynamic change for academic health centers and a pivotal time for AAHC as it approaches its 50th anniversary. I am honored to assume the presidency of AAHC and look forward to advancing the interests of our member academic health centers around the world," said Dr. Kanter.



Dr. Kanter has served as the Dean of the UMKC School of Medicine since 2014. During his time as Dean, Dr. Kanter led a successful effort to form a new academic health center in Kansas City, Missouri. He brought together 12 of Kansas City's leading healthcare institutions to align more closely as a new UMKC Health Sciences District. His distinguished academic career includes serving as Vice Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPSOM), where he devoted significant time and effort to cultivating international collaborations, including leading a team that established a new medical school in Kazakhstan.



"AAHC and AAHCI under Dr. Steven A. Wartman's superb leadership for the past 13 years have grown substantially in global influence and have developed groundbreaking initiatives that significantly support academic health center leaders in enhancing their institution's missions," said Dr. Hawgood. "I look forward to Dr. Kanter's continued leadership and service to these unique institutions and the critical role they play in healthcare worldwide."



"Dr. Kanter brings to his new position a deep understanding and appreciation of academic medicine and the health professions. Further, his experience as Editor-in Chief of a major journal will prove most valuable in supporting and developing programs and member services that impact issues involving the core missions of academic health centers. As I leave my position at AAHC, I am confident that the association will be well-guided in the hands of its new president," said Steven A. Wartman, MD, PhD, current AAHC president/CEO.



From 2008 to 2012, Dr. Kanter served as Editor-in-Chief of Academic Medicine, the journal of the Association of American Medical Colleges, where he led a highly collaborative team, improved the journal's online presence, established new policies and practices that brought the journal to the forefront of publication ethics, and introduced several new features.



Dr. Kanter has served in faculty appointments at UMKC, UPSOM, and at Texas A&M University College of Medicine. He was the Attending Neurological Surgeon at the Scott and White Clinic and Hospital in Texas. He is a widely recognized researcher, author of numerous publications, and speaker. He has chaired various national committees, is a member of multiple professional societies and recipient of numerous awards and honors. He notes that one of the most enjoyable and important parts of his work at academic health centers is working with medical students, residents, and fellows.



A neurosurgeon and specialist in medical informatics, Dr. Kanter is a graduate of the University of Texas Medical School in San Antonio and had his post-graduate training at the University of Florida. He received his undergraduate degree at Texas A&I University.



More information on Dr. Kanter and AAHC can be found here.Â

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d260ea00-6101-4625-8ff3-c8fdeb694801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f38ddac9-9931-457e-a9a4-00c9d8fcc067

Elizabeth Gemoets Association of Academic Health Centers 202-265-9600