Alliance Memory Appoints Tom Gargan as Director of Sales

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory, a manufacturer of hard-to-find SRAM, DRAM, and SDRAM ICs, today announced the appointment of Tom Gargan as director of sales. In his new role, Mr. Gargan is expanding Alliance Memory's sales coverage in key areas of North America, including Canada, New England, and upstate New York.

Prior to joining Alliance Memory, Mr. Gargan served in management roles at Future Electronics over the course of 18 years. Most recently, as global commodity manager, he was responsible for managing inventory worldwide, working closely with a Future Electronics purchasing team and manufacturers in Europe and Asia.

"Tom brings an invaluable, customer-focused perspective to his job at Alliance Memory that will play a key role in forging relationships with OEMs as well as strengthening our ties with distributors, whose business he knows so well," said Alliance Memory President and CEO David Bagby. "He has exactly the experience and skills that are needed to let customers know that Alliance Memory is the solution they've been looking for when it comes to finding a reliable source for must-have SRAM, DRAM, and SDRAM chips that have been discontinued or put on allocation by our competitors."

"Over more than 10 years, Alliance Memory has built a solid reputation throughout the industry for being the company you can rely on for the memory chips you desperately need," Mr. Gargan said. "I'm excited to be taking that message to customers in Canada and the U.S. northeast while driving the profitable revenue growth that will enable Alliance Memory to expand even further the range of solutions it can offer to customers."

Mr. Gargan is based in Montreal and reports to Mr. Bagby. He can be reached at Tom[at]alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

