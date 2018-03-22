Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc.

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), a cybersecurity company, today announced that -- after two years of good faith efforts to resolve a patent dispute with Carbon Black, Inc. ("Carbon Black") -- its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Carbon Black, a Delaware company with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and offices in Palo Alto, California, in the U.S. Northern District of California.

Finjan filed a Complaint (Case No. 3:18-cv-01760), on March 21, 2018, and alleges that Carbon Black's products and services infringe at least four U.S. Finjan patents. Specifically, Finjan is asserting infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,804,780; 6,154,844; 8,677,494; and 8,141,154 ("Asserted Patents"). Finjan is seeking, among other things, a jury trial, a judgment of infringement by Carbon Black of the Asserted Patents, a preliminary and permanent injunction for infringement the ‘154 Patent, past damages not less than a reasonable royalty, enhanced damages for willful infringement, and reasonable attorneys' fees and costs for infringement of each of the asserted patents.

Finjan has pending infringement lawsuits and appeals against Palo Alto Networks, ESET and its affiliates, Cisco Systems, Inc., SonicWall, Inc., Bitdefender and its affiliates, Juniper Networks, and Zscaler, Inc. relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established over 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

