Innovest Global, Inc. Acquires H.P. Technologies, Industry Icon Dennis Giancola Joins Energy Team

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at 11:47 AM, Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC:IVST) closed the acquisition of H.P. Technologies, an Energy business producing $1.2 million in residual revenue annually.



Most importantly, industry pioneer Dennis Giancola, H.P.'s owner, is joining the Innovest Energy team. Dennis was Ohio's first independent commercial energy broker. He is a Board Member of Energy Professionals of Ohio. His background is in energy efficiency, and H.P. is licensed for both gas and electric in ALL deregulated states. "The respect that Dennis has earned within our industry and among his peers, is without equal," said Division President, Damon Mintz. "He is exactly the person we need, to take full advantage of the opportunities before us."

Mr. Giancola is equally enthusiastic. "This is an unprecedented time of opportunity in the Energy business," he said. "I'm determined and frankly, fired-up, to be part of a team that is so focused, and so well equipped to go after it." The immediate integration is designed to result in a significant increase in synergistic sales, which would result in both revenue growth and profit. Additionally, it is the first acquisition by Innovest which results in a direct expansion of one of its primary current offerings.

Innovest's Commercial and Industrial Division has acquired the full service procurement business and it increases baseline quarterly revenue forecast for the division to $800,000. H.P. Technologies features more than 300 commercial and industrial clients, which Innovest Energy Group will immediately access for synergistic sales of lighting and efficiency solutions. Its location on the West Side of Cleveland is ideal, and represents a perfect geographic expansion to the current East Side operation of Shepherd Energy, Innovest's first Energy Group acquisition.

Mr. Giancola is equally enthusiastic. "This is an unprecedented time of opportunity in the Energy business," he said. "I'm determined and frankly, fired-up, to be part of a team that is so focused, and so well equipped to go after it." The immediate integration is designed to result in a significant increase in synergistic sales, which would result in both revenue growth and profit. Additionally, it is the first acquisition by Innovest which results in a direct expansion of one of its primary current offerings.

It has been a busy month at Innovest, for both the Commercial & Industrial Division, and the forthcoming Biotechnology & Health Sciences Division. Look for much more information to come soon. As noted consistently, the company will increasingly use Twitter, which can be accessed both on Twitter @innovestglobal and on the front page of our website www.innovestglobal.com , for important company updates. This includes information that may be material, so please follow us and visit our website regularly! For more information on Innovest contact info@innovestglobal.com, or call Innovest investor Relations Matt Rego at 216.815.1122.

http://www.innovestglobal.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information on Innovest Investor Relations, Spotlight Growth, please visit http://www.SpotlightGrowth.com and http://www.Corporate.SpotlightGrowth.com.

You can also follow on social media:

Innovest Twitter: https://twitter.com/InnovestGlobal

Spotlight Growth Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpotlightGrowth

Spotlight Growth Facebook: https://facebook.com/Spotlight-Growth-103630363712364/

Spotlight Growth LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/spotlight-growth-732ba1147

Spotlight Growth Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spotlight_growth/