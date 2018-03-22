TSX Venture Exchange chooses PyroGenesis to be included in the Exclusive TSX Venture 50®

MONTREAL, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V:PYR), (the "Company", the "Corporation" or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, is pleased to announce today that it has been ranked by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the strongest companies on the TSXV and has been chosen to be included in the exclusive TSX Venture 50® group of companies as one of the top 10 cleantech companies on the exchange.



The TSX Venture 50® is the annual ranking by the TMX Group of the top 50 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Companies on the list are chosen by assigning equal weighting to share price appreciation, trading volume, market capitalization growth and analyst coverage. The Companies on the TSX Venture 50® list have had impressive growth in the previous year, offered strong returns to shareholders and are actively traded in the market.

"Being considered one of Canada's elite TSX Venture Exchange companies, by such a highly regarded authority, is indeed an honor, and this is now the second time we have been recognized as such," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "It is extremely challenging to introduce game changing technology into the marketplace, and not just in one vertical, but in several, while at the same time engaging investors and the investment community in such a way that these unique achievements are properly understood. This recognition, in the highly competitive environment that is the TSX Venture Exchange, underscores the success we have been having in both commercializing our technology and communicating our progress to the investment community."

"Our cleantech vertical is arguably our oldest and best-known vertical of them all," said Mr. Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis. "We have clearly established ourselves as a leader in plasma based clean tech solutions for the US Department of Defense, by being in the design of the Next Gen of the Gerald R. Ford Class supercarriers. Our DROSRITE™ technology, which is not only environmentally friendly, but allows for higher aluminum recovery from dross, is also a significant contributor to this vertical. Of greatest interest is that this vertical is now providing the springboard from which we are launching our powder production strategy. This powder production vertical has tremendous growth potential and PyroGenesis' plasma atomization technology has been shown to be the gold standard for the production of high purity, reactive, metal powders for the Additive Manufacturing Industry."

