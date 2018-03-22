United for Human Rights Presents the First in the Series of Zero Discrimination Movie Nights With "Remember the Titans"

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday the 24th of March, United for Human Rights of Florida will show the first in the series of Zero Discrimination Movie Night movie nights, "Remember the Titans". This award winning motion picture set in 1970's Virginia depicts the story of the first racially integrated high school football team. All the public are invited to see the movie in the Osceola Courtyard at the corner of Drew and Fort Harrison in Clearwater. United for Human Rights of Florida, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, is headquartered in downtown Clearwater.



Members of the Save our Students Organization attend a seminar by Youth for Human Rights leader, Nico Papahareklis, on Human Rights in the downtown Clearwater office of United for Human Rights Florida





"When we know where we came from and the moments that shaped the world we see today, we gain a greater understanding of the actions we must take to shape the next generation," said Sanna Heden, the Director of United for Human Rights of Florida. "The lesson of ‘Remember the Titans' is outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) article number 2 – No Discrimination."

Since 2001, United for Human Rights has educated over 100 million on the 30 articles of the United Nations 1948 UDHR document. Since its formation United for Human Rights chapters and groups have sprung up in 196 countries.

To RSVP for this movie night call the United for Human Rights Center 727-467-6960 or email sanna@humanrights.com.

United for Human Rights and its subsidiary, Youth for Human Rights, are supported by the Church of Scientology inspired by the words of Scientology founder, L Ron Hubbard, "Human rights must be made a fact not an idealistic dream." United for Human Rights is the world's largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 196 countries and partnering with over 2,000 groups and organizations. Its purpose: To raise awareness and implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its 30 articles.

