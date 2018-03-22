AmeraMex International Receives $4.25 Million Order

CHICO, Calif., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and tactical military vehicles, received an order from a West Coast lumber company for Taylor Machine Works' forklifts. The order totaled just over $4.25 million and the equipment is expected to ship between October and December 2018.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Thanks to President Trump's policy changes over the past 12 months, our US business prospects have exploded within the lumber and construction industries. We have seen increased orders from sawmills and construction companies for the purchase and lease of new and used heavy equipment. Based on conversations with our customers, the economic development and positive business outlook is driving their growth, which in turn drives ours. We believe this positive outlook will continue throughout 2018 and beyond."

The company is currently on target with the 2017 audit. Management will hold its year-end conference call March 30 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific and 1:00 p.m. Eastern. A news release was disseminated earlier this week with the conference call information.

