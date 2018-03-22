Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI) Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire CBD Company

BOCA RATON , Fla., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleartronic, Inc., (OTC:CLRI) announced that its subsidiary, VoiceInterop, Inc. has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of CanniPlus Global, Inc., a Florida based provider of medical CBD products. Cleartronic's Board of Directors is also considering other initiatives to unlock the value of VoiceInterop, Inc.



Larry Reid, President of VoiceInterop commented: "We have signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire CanniPlus Global, Inc., a Florida based provider of medical CBD products. This strategic acquisition, after it closes, will allow VoiceInterop to enter the retail and wholesale CBD market."

Reid closed by stating, "We will have additional announcement in the coming weeks outlining the expected timetable for our acquisition of CanniPlus Global, our new strategic partnerships and our business plan. I look forward to providing all of this exciting news to our current and future shareholders."

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD are found throughout the seeds, stalk, and flowers of cannabis plants, including hemp and marijuana. Because of the numerous positive medical benefits, people are continually seeking CBD products, creating a highly growth market in cannabidiol consumption.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc., a diversified holding Company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies, business enterprises and the general public. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. - www.cleartronic.com , www.voiceinterop.com and www.readyop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of certain factors not within the control of the company. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of CanniPlus Global on terms that are acceptable to it, the Company's ability to profitably grow the CBD market, the availability of additional funding, the early-stage nature of this industry sector; regulatory changes affecting the sale, transport or consumption of Cannabidiol or hemp based products by humans or animals, commercial impacts to the Company's business, related agreements, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact and Inquiries for Investor Relations:

Larry Reid

561-939-3300 Ext 143

