Modern Marketing Summit (MMS) Announces Inaugural Show in San Diego; Runs Concurrent to Comic-Con, with New Top Talent On Board

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Marketing Summit (MMS) announces its inaugural show timed with the San Diego Comic-Con event, MMS Yacht @ San Diego: Experience Over Impressions. A bold foray into the San Diego market, the event will take place on an exclusive yacht adjacent to the Comic-Con hub. This format is an alternative platform for the more experiential vision of the popular digital marketing brands owned by Comexposium (also including MMS, ad:tech and iMedia). The launch is spearheaded by the company's new top digital talent, veteran entertainment marketer Rebecca Everts.



"Within our digital portfolio, MMS has always been about experience," said Comexposium Global Brand Director Jan Barthelemy. "So, we are excited to have Rebecca leading the way on more radically re-crafting some of our key shows to truly reflect the mantle of visceral experience -- ensuring that as we create an overall incredible feeling for delegates, a new entertainment-led format sparks even more powerful conversations, networking, and deal-making."

A Closer Look at the Launch – Wednesday July 18, 2018

MMS Yacht @ San Diego will take place on a yacht docked at the Marriott Marquis, next to the San Diego Convention Center where Comic-Con is taking place. The MMS event will share in cultivating experiential, guerrilla and influencer marketing, through the creation of provocative programming and speakers, high-touch networking and of course, world class entertainment.

The new General Manager of Digital Marketing for Comexposium (MMS, ad:tech and iMedia), Rebecca Everts, is leading the group's experiential, influencer and content marketing expansion across the board. Calling on her years of experience working in partnership with gaming and entertainment brands for companies such as CraveOnline, Machinima and Curse, Everts is driving powerful new formats and expanding the footprint for these Comexposium brands.

