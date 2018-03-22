Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2017 Year End Financial Results on March 28, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that the Company will issue its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday March 28, 2018.



Chanticleer will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results with Chief Executive Officer Michael Pruitt and Chief Operating Officer Mark Roberson on Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International calls should dial (201) 689-8560.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chanticleerholdings.com. The broadcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13677861.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (Traded on Nasdaq under "BURG"), owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: http://www.chanticleerholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com