Statistician Services Sought to Assist IRS Auditing Process in Federal Contract

Washington, DC, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of the Fiscal Service, on behalf of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) issued a solicitation for small businesses who can provide statistician services to assist the IRS auditing process. Only small businesses will be considered eligible for this work. The contractor will provide the service from their own location. The last day a small business can submit a quote is April 5, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

To assist the IRS on this contract the contractor should find all requirements on the federal business opportunity solicitation (TGT-OODA-18-0003) which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Businesses will assist the Office of Audit in identifying ways to reduce time spent conducting performance audits. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of the audit. This will be accomplished by developing sampling plans, analyzing sampling results, projecting the results to the population (when appropriate), and reviewing audit report language. This work could take as little as fifteen minutes per audit to several hours on more complicated audits. The contract will be a labor hours contract and offers should be formed accordingly.

Once an offer is put together it can be sent to the contract specialist at purchasing@fiscal.treasury.gov by April 5, 2018. Contractors should read the solicitation in full before forming an offer or directing any questions to the contracting specialist. Questions are due by March 27. Businesses must be registered properly in the System for Award Management (SAM) to submit offers to the government. The contracting officers in charge of the solicitation will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as SAM registration .

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

