Architectural Digest to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of The AD Design Show

ADVISORY, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Architectural Digest will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of the AD Design Show.

In honor of the occasion, Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer of Conde Nast's The Lifestyle Collection, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, March 23, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Architectural Digest Contact:

Erin Kaplan

917.721.0832

Erin_Kaplan@condenast.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463



Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.



About Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest (AD) is the international authority on design and architecture. AD provides exclusive access to the world's most beautiful homes and the fascinating people who live in them, bringing its audience a wealth of information on architecture and interior design, art and antiques, travel destinations, and extraordinary products; its AD100 list of top architects and designers is one of the industry's most relied-upon indexes of talent. Every day AD inspires millions of affluent readers to redesign and refresh their lives through a multiplatform presence that includes print and digital editions, social media, signature events, and the brand's website, archdigest.com .

About the Architectural Digest Design Show

The 17th annual Architectural Digest Design Show, held from March 22–25 at Piers 92 & 94 in New York City, showcases the best in the design and luxury market. The four-day fair features more than 400 premium brands and covers a range of categories, including: accessories, appliances, art, beds, building products, carpets & rugs, children's furniture, closet systems, connected home, design services, electronics, fireplaces, flooring, furniture, hardware, lighting, metalwork & stairs, outdoor furnishings, paint, prefab homes, safes, spas, stone & tile, tabletop, wall coverings, windows & doors, and window treatments. From product launches to special events to panel discussions with top design leaders on a variety of topics, the show is a must-attend for the industry's professionals and discerning consumers. The Architectural Digest Design Show is produced by The Mart, a Vornado Property and hosted by Architectural Digest. For more about the show, visit ADDesignShow.com .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-