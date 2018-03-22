SoOum Corp (SOUM) Negotiates New Beef Contracts for importation into Malta, First Shipment $381,946

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoOum Corp. (OTC:SOUM) announces partnering with Flying W. Ranch, a black angus cattle ranch located in the southwest region of the United States. The agreement calls for Flying W. Ranch to supply SoOum Corp. 100% USDA Beef and live cattle for importation into the Mediterranean basin and surrounding regions.



Currently, SoOum Corp prepares its first shipment to Malta of various cuts of beef valued at approximately US $381,946.00. The current beef shipment and future shipments are to originate from Fort Worth, Texas, USA, destined for Malta - Freeport, an International port on the Island of Malta.

To accommodate the new partnership and facilitate future transactions, the Company recently formed a Maltese subsidiary called SoOum Malta Limited, located in an area designated as an international zone on the Island of Malta. This location is strategic for SOUM, as it is not regulated by the EU; allows for ease of distribution across Europe, as well as the local Maltese markets.

All beef products are 100% USDA, as well as Halal certified. The Company said further updates will follow.

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTC:SOUM) Physical Commodities International Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering an e-commerce Trading Platform. www.sooum.com

