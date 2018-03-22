Truli Announces the Formation of a Six Member Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truli Media Group, Inc., which is in the process of changing its name to Truli Technologies, Inc. (OTC:TRLI), is a company focused on the development and acquisition of technology that solves industry challenges through connection, automation, and engagement. The Company today announced the formation of its Advisory Board to provide strategic counsel as it continues to execute its business strategy. Initial Advisory Board members include Mr. Joe Abrams, Mr. Sam Fitzroy, Mr. Josh Harcus, Mr. Isaac Morehouse, Ms. Christine Santacroce, and Mr. Rahul Varshneya.



Miles Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Truli, commented, "I am honored to assemble this Advisory Board of outstanding individuals with exceptional track records as pioneers and disrupters in each of their respective industries. Their extensive experience in the capital markets and working with software, recruitment tech, and startup companies will serve as a great resource to the Truli team as we work to grow our business. Together, we will bring a disruptive solution for hiring with our unique platform, VocaWorks that will offer automated matching of curated project talent with vetted employers."

Mr. Joe Abrams is a Software Pioneer with over $1.2 billion in exits. Mr. Abrams was a Co-Founder of The Software Toolworks, a publicly held developer, publisher, and distributor of educational and entertainment software, which was sold to Pearson, Plc. for $462 million in April 1994. Mr. Abrams also Co-Founded Intermix Media, the parent company of MySpace, which was sold to News Corp. in September 2005 for $580 million.



is a Software Pioneer with over $1.2 billion in exits. Mr. Abrams was a Co-Founder of The Software Toolworks, a publicly held developer, publisher, and distributor of educational and entertainment software, which was sold to Pearson, Plc. for $462 million in April 1994. Mr. Abrams also Co-Founded Intermix Media, the parent company of MySpace, which was sold to News Corp. in September 2005 for $580 million. Mr. Sam Fitzroy serves as founder and CEO of Maia Labs, a platform to help people discover career opportunities the same way Pandora allows people to discover music. Sam has a decade of experience in the recruitment technology industry, having held positions at Indeed, a leading global job site, The Muse, an online career resource, and Jobcase, a platform for managing the future of work.



serves as founder and CEO of Maia Labs, a platform to help people discover career opportunities the same way Pandora allows people to discover music. Sam has a decade of experience in the recruitment technology industry, having held positions at Indeed, a leading global job site, The Muse, an online career resource, and Jobcase, a platform for managing the future of work. Mr. Josh Harcus serves as the Chairman of Hüify, a top HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) sales and marketing partner, Brand Evangelist of Dmanna, a healthcare company focused on preventing UTIs and reducing antibiotic resistance on a global scale. He is a Sales Enablement Speaker and Author of the bestselling book "Closing Culture." Mr. Harcus's previous experience includes Sales Enablement Evangelist at PandaDoc, a document automation software platform and Head of Inbound Marketing Strategy of Hüify, a digital strategic, inbound marketing, and sales partner.



serves as the Chairman of Hüify, a top HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) sales and marketing partner, Brand Evangelist of Dmanna, a healthcare company focused on preventing UTIs and reducing antibiotic resistance on a global scale. He is a Sales Enablement Speaker and Author of the bestselling book "Closing Culture." Mr. Harcus's previous experience includes Sales Enablement Evangelist at PandaDoc, a document automation software platform and Head of Inbound Marketing Strategy of Hüify, a digital strategic, inbound marketing, and sales partner. Mr. Isaac Morehouse is founder and CEO of Praxis, an apprenticeship program that trains young adults in the art of value creation and matches them with startups and businesses who need talented, disciplined, creative people to make their ventures thrive. A well-known speaker and writer, Mr. Morehouse is a member of the Faculty Network for the Foundation for Economic Education.



is founder and CEO of Praxis, an apprenticeship program that trains young adults in the art of value creation and matches them with startups and businesses who need talented, disciplined, creative people to make their ventures thrive. A well-known speaker and writer, Mr. Morehouse is a member of the Faculty Network for the Foundation for Economic Education. Ms. Christine Santacroce is the President & Chief Talent Acquisition Strategist for a recruitment consultancy. Previously, she was Head of Market Development for Recruiter.com, an online recruiting platform, and managed key client relationships for Modis, an IT staffing firm. Ms. Santacroce is a member of the Trinity College National Womens' Leadership Council and works closely with the College to develop career and internship opportunities nationally.



is the President & Chief Talent Acquisition Strategist for a recruitment consultancy. Previously, she was Head of Market Development for Recruiter.com, an online recruiting platform, and managed key client relationships for Modis, an IT staffing firm. Ms. Santacroce is a member of the Trinity College National Womens' Leadership Council and works closely with the College to develop career and internship opportunities nationally. Mr. Rahul Varshneya is the Co-Founder and CEO of Arkenea, a software consulting firm that helps fast-growing startups accelerate product time to market with on-demand engineering teams. Mr. Varshneya is a 5x entrepreneur with successful exits, and has been featured in and written for Forbes, Inc, Entrepreneur & HuffPost.

About Truli Media Group, Inc.:

Truli Media Group, Inc. focuses on the development and acquisition of technology that solves industry challenges through connection, automation, and engagement. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VocaWorks, is an on-demand, cloud-based, online and mobile hiring platform being built to connect technology professionals with emerging growth companies looking for talent. VocaWorks is disrupting the traditional staffing industry through a platform that matches opportunistic employees with the world's most innovative technology companies. With one-tap notifications, user profiles, and full project tracking, VocaWorks brings a new level of engagement and simplicity to the recruitment and onboarding of talented consultants for project-based hiring needs. For more information, please visit www.trulitechnologies.com or www.vocaworks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements set forth in this news announcement concerning completion of development of the Company's platform and its features are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company and include the appearance of bugs and the availability of working capital Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Truli Media Group, Inc.

Phone: (860) 320-7630