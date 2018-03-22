Prolifagen LLC Wins "Best in Show" at Philadelphia 1st Pitch Life Science Competition

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) announces today that Prolifagen LLC, which develops novel molecules for prevention of heart failure, was named "Best in Show" by the audience at MABA's 1st Pitch Life Science event held on March 15, 2018 at the Cira Centre in Philadelphia.



"I am delighted that the audience liked our pitch and technology, hopefully a great start to secure future funding for Prolifagen," said Claudine Bruck, CEO of Prolifagen. "MABA and others in the Philadelphia life science community provide great support to Startups and I recommend to all startups to take advantage of those resources."

Philadelphia-based Prolifagen LLC is currently developing a treatment based on a single intracardiac injection of a well-defined molecule that regenerates damaged heart muscle and thus may significantly reduce the likelihood of heart failure after massive heart attack. The company's product, a microRNA called miR302, presents as a sustained release gel formulation that can regenerate tissue from cardiac cells that are already in the heart without introducing exogenous stem cells.

"While regenerative medicine holds great promise, practical applications have fallen short. In my opinion, Prolifagen's data is encouraging and any level of heart muscle regeneration would be embraced by this market – desperate for a solution," said Bernard Rudnick, co-founder of MABA and investor.

"As with any new therapeutic paradigm there will be challenges. However Dr. Bruck is well prepared to lead her team to solve these important problems," said Martin D. Phillips, MD, a MABA member and panelist at the event.

About 1st Pitch Life Science

At a 1st Pitch event ( http://www.1stpitchlifescience.com ), early stage life sciences and healthcare companies make a 15-minute presentation to a panel of experienced life science investors and consultants, followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A. However, where actual investors would then ask the presenting company to leave the room during their subsequent discussion, presenting companies at 1st Pitch are invited to hear the panel constructively critique the company's presentation, business model and perceived viability in the market.

About MABA

Mid Atlantic Bio Angels ( http://bioangels.net ) is a group of active angel investors, which meets in New York City monthly (except July and August) solely to hear from pre-screened early-stage life science companies. MABA members consist of individuals from Delaware to Massachusetts with significant expertise and experience in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including former and current corporate executives, doctors and Ph.D. scientists with product development backgrounds, successful medical entrepreneurs and analyst/investors focused on life sciences. MABA's goal is to create an environment where the depth of investors' knowledge coupled with the pre-screening of presenting companies enhances the potential for meaningful investment.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com