Sentry Management Des Moines Office Expands Homeowner Association Management to Fourteenth State

Orlando FL, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a growing leader in condominium and association management, has established a new office in Des Moines, Iowa through a formal relationship with Sue Clark Real Estate Services. Sue Clark Real Estate Services has had a formidable professional association management presence in Des Moines for over 20 years. Combined, the office will provide homeowners and association Boards of Directors the best know-how, staff, systems and technology for a higher level of service. The Des Moines office operates in Polk, Dallas, Warren, Madison and Guthrie Counties. Communities managed are primarily in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Altoona, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Indianola, Norwalk, Urbandale and Waukee. Sentry Management provides full-service community management to homeowner associations, condominium associations and common-interest communities as well as master planned communities and new developments.

Michelle Biggerstaff, Division Manager and Sue Clark, Executive Director of the new Sentry Management Des Moines IA office.









Howard Pomp, CEO of Sentry, was impressed with Sue Clark from their first conversation over three years ago. "It was obvious to me that Sue managed her business in a principled, customer-focused way. Her values and style parallel that of Sentry Management. Seeing eye-to-eye on business operations lets us hit the ground running in this wonderful city."

Sue Clark will continue to be involved in the business as Executive Director. Michelle Biggerstaff, an experienced Sentry manager, will serve as the Division Manager. Sue and Michelle have been working together for months to make this combination happen. The two have formed a great working relationship.

"We have always had close working relationships with board members and homeowners in communities we have been so privileged to manage," says Sue Clark. "As Sentry, our local team is pledged to serve each community with the same trust and honesty."

"Every day we will live our core value to embrace the honor to serve our communities," says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. "That means promptly returning calls and emails, providing quality service and bringing the most value possible while serving as the agent for your community."

Sentry is a national leader in the community association management industry servicing thousands of community associations in 14 states. Sentry has been in business since 1975 and has expanded through superior systems and service to associations through local offices. Sentry provides advantages that benefit community associations. Planning and coordination of association meetings, robust on-site presence, violation review, vendor supervision and the administration assessments are all regular services. A complete financial package is provided along with detailed financial and manager's reports. CommunityPro® operating technology, community websites, online payment acceptance and real-time online financial and management reports are standard.

Condominium and homeowner association owners and board members will continue to be serviced by the same professional staff out of office located at 1820 NW 118th Street, Suite 110, Clive, IA 50325. The phone is (515) 222-3699, and the website is http://desmoines.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry's business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

