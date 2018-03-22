Longfin Corp. Joins Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index

New York, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") (LFIN), a global FinTech company, has announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index, effective March 16, 2018, as part of Russell's quarterly additions of companies with recent initial public offerings.



Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for both index funds and as benchmarks for passive and active investment strategies in the U.S. marketplace.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index measures performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index.

Venkat S Meenavalli, Chairman and CEO of Longfin, says "We are pleased that Longfin is included in the Russell 2000® Index. We believe that this inclusion reflects the stockholder value we are building and will help increase Longfin's visibility within the investment community."

About Longfin Corp.

Longfin Corp (LFIN) is a US-based, global Fintech company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Longfin Tradex Pte. Ltd, delivers FX and alternative finance solutions to importers/exporters and SME's. Ziddu.com owned by the company is the only marketplace for smart contracts powered by Consensus Settlement Algorithm on Ethereum blockchain. Ziddu Ethereum ERC20 blockchain Token uses a technology stack in which Smart Contracts run in distributed virtual machines, which in turn run on a Consensus Settlement Algorithm (CSA) providing solutions to warehouse / international trade financing, micro-lending, FX OTC derivatives, bullion finance, and structured products. Currently, the company has operations in Singapore, Dubai, New York and India.

