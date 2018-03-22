XpresSpa Group to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA), a health and wellness holding company, today announced that Andrew Perlman, CEO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference taking place March 29, 2018, in New York City.



Mr. Perlman will present on Thursday, March 29th at 3:50pm ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://xpresspagroup.com/investors/events/. In addition to presenting, Mr. Perlman will be available for one-on-one investor meetings that afternoon. As previously announced, XpresSpa will report fourth quarter and full year 2017 results that morning.





About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is the world's largest airport spa company, with 57 locations in 23 airports globally (as of January 8, 2018), including one off-airport spa at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Holland, and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group's non-core assets include Group Mobile, Infomedia, and intellectual property assets. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Investor Contacts



LHA

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio

212.838.3777

xspa@lhai.com