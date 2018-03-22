Bengal Energy Announces Credit Facility Amendment and Principal Deferral

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX:BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully negotiated an amendment (the "Amendment") to its secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with the Australian based Westpac Institutional Bank ("Westpac"), which includes a deferment of principal payments on the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility continues to have an expiry date of December 31, 2019 and provides a borrowing base of US$12.5 million, of which the full amount is currently drawn.



Under the Amendment, the June 30, 2018 principal payment of US$2.5MM has been deferred and the December 30, 2018 principal payment has been reduced to US$1.5MM (from US$2.5MM). The Amendment requires Bengal to make a principal payment of US$5MM on June 30, 2019 and a principal payment of US$6MM on December 31, 2019. In addition, there have been minor revisions to the definitions of Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Cash Available for Debt Service. A new cash sharing arrangement has been included in the Amendment that requires Bengal to prepay an amount that in aggregate equals 50% of free cash received by the Company in the preceding six months. The cash sharing calculation and payment will be done quarterly and will be credited to any outstanding loan amount under the Credit Facility. Between March 2018 and April 2019, any amounts posted to the cash sharing arrangement can be withdrawn by Bengal for any necessary corporate purposes so long as the Company is in compliance with the terms of the Credit Facility, as amended. After April 30, 2019, if the Credit Facility has not been cancelled or repaid in full, Bengal must prepay such amounts as necessary to ensure that 100% of the free cash over the previous six month period ending on April 30, 2019 has been prepaid. These payments will not be available for withdrawal under the Credit Facility.

Concurrently with the signing of the Amendment, Bengal will initiate a program to hedge approximately 15,000 barrels of crude oil from January 2019 to March 2019.

"This extension demonstrates the strong support from our lenders at Westpac and delivers additional value to our shareholders," said Chayan Chakrabarty, Bengal's President and CEO. "The financial flexibility afforded by the extension provides additional liquidity to evaluate near term development and exploration opportunities."

Copies of the Credit Facility, including the Amendment, are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

