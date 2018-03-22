Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
NEENAH, Wis., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal second quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Plexus management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, April 26 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.
|What:
|Plexus Fiscal Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|When:
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Where:
|Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vm2cw9zg
Conference Call: +1.800.708.4539 with passcode: 46687589
|Replay:
|The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 46687589
Investor and Media Contact
Susan Hanson
+1.920.751.5491
susan.hanson@plexus.com
About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 16,000, providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is an industry leader that specializes in serving customers with complex products used in demanding regulatory environments. With a culture built around innovation and customer service, Plexus' teams create customized end-to-end solutions to assure the realization of the most intricate products. For more information about Plexus, visit our website, plexus.com.