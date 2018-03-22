World Water Day 2018 Theme 'Nature for Water' Explores Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) to Global Water Challenges

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Nations World Water Day is an international observance held every March 22 that provides an opportunity to learn more about water-related issues and take action on a current or future challenge to make a difference. This year's theme ‘Nature for Water' underscores the importance of nature-based solutions to help rebalance the water cycle, mitigate the effects of climate change, and improve human health and livelihoods.



Replenishing forests, reconnecting rivers to floodplains, and restoring wetlands are sustainable and cost-effective ways to help 2 billion people who lack access to safely managed drinking water services.

"Every year, World Water Day brings attention to the essential need of ensuring the efficient delivery and quality of water across the globe," said William Belden, Managing Director and Head of ETF Business Development for Guggenheim Investments.

UNESCO data shows that around 1.9 billion people live in potentially severe water-scarce areas. By 2050, this could increase to around 3 billion people and global water demand could be up to 30 percent higher than it is today.

Meeting this demand is a worldwide necessity that requires the development of new infrastructure to ensure efficient delivery and quality. For investors, the demand for water could be a consistent and compelling long-term market trend.

"A growing global population necessitates that we utilize our water resources more effectively and efficiently," Belden said. "Investing in water has the potential to make a difference in investment portfolios, as well as in the world in which we live."

Guggenheim provides exposure to companies trying to meet this global demand for water through Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW).

CGW offers exposure to those companies, across all market capitalizations, positioned to potentially benefit from the global demand for water. The first U.S.-listed global water ETF, CGW is positioned to access opportunities resulting from dynamic trends in population growth, consumption and climate.

CGW seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the fund's fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Water NR Index. The fund invests in companies across all capitalizations.

The S&P Global Water Index is comprised of approximately 50 equity securities that are selected based on investment and other criteria from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges, which include water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments, and materials.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $250 billion1 in assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

1Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017. The assets include $12.1bn of leverage for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which Guggenheim provides administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Risk Considerations: The value of an investment in the fund will fluctuate, and you could lose money by investing in the fund. The securities in the Fund's portfolio may underperform the returns of other securities or indices that track other industries, markets, asset classes or sectors. Adverse developments related to water-related companies may significantly affect the value of the securities held by the Fund. In particular, water-related companies can be affected by technological changes, climactic events, environmental considerations, water conservation, taxes, additional government regulation, including the increased cost of compliance, inflation, an increase in the cost of raw materials, an increase in interest rates and changes in consumer sentiment and spending.

