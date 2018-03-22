Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scientific Conference

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) today announced that it will highlight new innovations at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scientific Conference taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 22-25, 2018.



Wright will feature its full range of lower extremities and biologic solutions at exhibit booth #244, including the INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System with PROPHECY Preoperative Navigation, the first preoperative planning system with patient-specific instrumentation for ankle revision arthroplasty. The introduction of INVISION with PROPHECY is an important addition to Wright's total ankle portfolio, extending the use of preoperative planning to the entire continuum of care from primary through revision procedures.

"The INVISION Total Ankle Revision System with PROPHECY Preoperative Navigation builds on Wright Medical's commitment to providing physicians with innovative tools that lead to the best possible patient outcomes," said Robert Palmisano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wright. "Total ankle arthroplasties provide a unique set of challenges for our physicians and we are excited to be bringing this technology to market to see its success in action. The launch of INVISION with PROPHECY expands our leadership in total ankle technology and marks our ability to best address the total ankle replacement continuum of care."

The PROPHECY System was first approved for total ankle replacement in 2012 and has been clinically proven to help surgeons accurately align ankle replacements1 and increase surgical efficiency by reducing OR time and potentially cost2. Developed from the patient's own CT scan, implant sizing and alignment are determined using the patient's unobstructed anatomic landmarks and the surgeon's preferences. PROPHECY alignment guides are subsequently created, providing patient-specific instruments to help the surgeon precisely position implants while reducing surgical steps, which in turn allows for less procedural complexity and surgery time.

"Revision of a failed total ankle arthroplasty remains a challenge," said Dr. William McGarvey, Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston, who has performed several revision procedures with PROPHECY to date. "The ability to preoperatively plan out these cases and determine appropriate alignment based on the individual patient's CT data will provide surgeons with an extra level of confidence that the implants will be positioned in the optimal alignment."

Key benefits of PROPHECY now include:

Full array of implant choices (INFINITY™, INBONE™ or INVISION™) to fit the patient's specific needs

Ability to create a detailed revision surgical plan with or without failed implants currently in place

3D visualization of how to manage bone loss and reconstruct joint height under unique revision conditions

Recent new products to be featured at ACFAS include:

INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System – The first and only system developed specifically for total ankle revision arthroplasty, the INVISION Total Ankle Revision System provides a unique solution for even the most difficult revision procedures. Whether leveraged as a standalone construct or in conjunction with INFINITY and INBONE components, the INVISION Total Ankle Revision System is an important addition to the continuum of care from total ankle replacement through any necessary revisions. The INVISION Total Ankle Revision System helps surgeons re-build bone lost through previous surgeries and provides modularity to help restore natural joint height.

ORTHOLOC™ 3Di Ankle Fracture Low Profile System – The ORTHOLOC 3Di Ankle Fracture Low Profile System features a complete range of ankle fracture plates designed specifically for the foot and ankle surgeon. The system features low-profile, anatomic plate designs and ORTHOLOC 3Di polyaxial locking screw technology, providing an innovative fracture solution that addresses a primary need for one of the foot and ankle's largest market segments.

For more information about Wright Medical's portfolio of total ankle products, visit: www.totalankleinstitute.com

1 Hsu AR, Davis WH, Cohen BE, Jones CP, Ellington JK, Anderson RB. Radiographic outcomes of preoperative CT scan-device patient-specific total ankle arthroplasty. Foot Ankle Int 2015;36:1163-1169.

2 Hamid KS, Matson AP, Nwachukwu BU, Scott DJ, Mather RC, DeOrio JK. Determining the cost-savings threshold and alignment accuracy of patient-specific instrumentation in total ankle replacements. Foot Ankle Int 2016;38:49-57.

