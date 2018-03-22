Press release - No. 07 / 2018





Zealand Pharma to present at the Needham Healthcare Conference, March 27, 2018 in New York

Copenhagen, March 22, 2018 - Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zealand Pharma, will present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference in New York, at the Westin Grand Central Hotel on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 10:00-10:30 am (EST).

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com



Mats Blom, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, and a pipeline of internal product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2e28375-1185-4700-86f8-502d97a8bbe9