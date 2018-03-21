Infomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to IPI Partners

Premier portfolio in top data center markets in the United States



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infomart Data Centers ("Infomart"), a national wholesale carrier-neutral data center provider, today announced the sale of three of its data centers and its management company to IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC ("IPI Partners") by ASB Real Estate Investments. IPI Partners is an investor in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, an affiliate of IPI Partners will acquire Infomart's data centers in San Jose, California; Hillsboro, Oregon; and Ashburn, Virginia. Combined, the three data centers total 665,000 square feet with 27.2 megawatts of total in-place capacity and 29.7 megawatts of additional expansion potential. Infomart's high-quality facilities in top locations have attracted a blue-chip list of global technology and enterprise tenants across the portfolio. In-place capacity as well as expansion opportunities will help enable the company to continue to grow with existing and new tenants.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meets or exceeds the highest industry standards in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience. Recognized for its consistent excellence, Infomart Data Centers is dedicated to maintaining its reputation of reliability and best-in-class management while offering flexible solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Since the company's inception, Infomart has demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility in designing and building energy-efficient and sustainable data centers for performance-driven organizations. Infomart Data Centers offers highly connected wholesale and colocation facilities in Tier I markets throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC

IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.

Media Contacts: For Infomart Data Centers, please direct inquiries to: iMiller Public Relations for Infomart Data Centers +1-866-307-2510 infomart@imillerpr.com For IPI Partners, please direct inquiries to: JP Letourneau Abernathy MacGregor, for IPI Partners +1-212-371-5999 jpl@abmac.com