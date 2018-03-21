Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Robert S. Murley named Chairman of the Board

Jack Schuler not standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has elected Robert S. Murley as Chairman as part of the continued evolution of the Board.

Mr. Murley will succeed Mark C. Miller, who is retiring from his role as Chairman of the Board but will continue to serve as a Director. Mr. Miller has been a Director of the Company since 1992 and served as Chairman since August 2008. Mr. Miller also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Stericycle from 1992 until January 2013.

Mr. Murley joined Stericycle's Board of Directors in January 2017. He is a Senior Advisor to Credit Suisse, LLC and worked at Credit Suisse in various roles with increasing responsibility between 1975 and 2012, including Chairman of Investment Banking in the Americas. Mr. Murley has served on multiple public and private boards of directors in the past and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Health Insurance Innovations Inc., of privately held Brown Advisory Incorporated, and on the Board of Advisors of Harbour Group. Mr. Murley holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, and a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"Bob Murley has a breath of experience leading and advising a range of businesses across multiple industries, which will serve Stericycle well as the company continues to grow and evolve. I look forward to working with Bob in his new role as Chairman," said Miller.

Stericycle also announced that Jack W. Schuler, the Company's Lead Director since 2008 and Chairman of the Board between 1990 and 2008, has made the decision not to stand for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting. "Mr. Schuler has been an important influence on Stericycle as we have grown dramatically over the past 28 years," said Charles A. Alutto, Stericycle President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank him for his many years of distinguished service and contributions to the Company. We also thank Mark for his leadership as Chairman and are excited to work with Bob as he leads the Board in the years ahead."

Stericycle is a world-leading business-to-business services company providing more than one million customers in 21 countries with an array of essential and highly specialized compliance-based solutions including regulated waste management, secure information destruction, recall management, and communication services. For more information, please visit www.stericycle.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control (for example, general economic and market conditions). Our actual results could differ significantly from the results described here. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in governmental regulation of the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of regulated waste or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, the level of government enforcement of regulations governing regulated waste collection and treatment or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, decreases in the volume of regulated wastes or personal and confidential information we collect from customers, our ability to execute on our Business Transformation initiatives and achieve the anticipated benefits and cost savings, our obligations to service our substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and restrictions contained in our private placement notes and our credit agreement, political, economic, inflationary, currency and other risks related to our foreign operations, the outcome of pending or future litigation including litigation with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, changing market conditions in the healthcare industry, competition and demand for services in the regulated waste and secure information destruction industries, our failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, disruptions in or attacks on our information technology systems, changes in the demand and price for recycled paper, charges related to our portfolio optimization strategy or the failure of our portfolio optimization strategy to achieve the desired results, as well as other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance, and investors should not use historical trends to anticipate future results or trends. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations 847-607-2012