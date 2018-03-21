CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 16, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 2, 2018.



About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc.is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.1 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

