the community Welcomes Marci Miller as VP, Director of Client Services

MIAMI, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the community has hired Marci Miller as its first Vice President, Director of Client Services. In this new role for the agency, Marci will lead the brand leads department and oversee high level relationships with clients such as General Mills, Domino's Pizza, Beam Suntory, Cleveland Clinic, Constellation Brands, and Magic Leap, among others. Based in Miami, Miller will join the office's leadership team and will report to Luis Montero, President of the community.



"Marci is a rock star," said Montero. "Not only is she a strong leader with an impressive track record of growing client partnerships, but she's an amazing human with a clear passion for great creative. I couldn't be happier to have her join our community."

"From my perspective, diversity and collaboration remain central to successful creative. Luckily for me, the community and its clients share this outlook," said Miller. "I look forward to working with a team that champions and embodies these values."

Miller joins the community from Crispin Porter + Bogusky, where she most recently served as VP, Group Account Director & Account Service Lead. Throughout her fourteen-year career at CP+B, Miller also held the roles of VP, Director, Knowledge & Development and VP, Managing Supervisor, working with clients like Burger King and Aspen Dental. Prior to CP+B, Miller worked as a Content Supervisor at Tinsley Advertising. A Miami native, she has a Bachelor's degree in communications and psychology from University of Miami.

About the community

the community / la comunidad is an innovative, cross-cultural, global creative agency owned by Publicis Groupe. Since it was founded José and Joaquin Mollá in 2001, the community has produced award-winning, engaging campaigns that consistently break boundaries, effectively using culture as a compelling narrative to build brands and bring communities together. The multi-award winning global agency, which was named No. 8 on Advertising Age's 2017 Agency A-List, is headquartered in Miami, with offices in Buenos Aires, New York, and London. It has created work for some of the world's most recognized brands including Verizon, BMW, VW, Google, Sauza and Hornitos Tequilas, Apple, Converse, Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and ESPN, among others. For more information, visit www.thecommunityagency.com/en-us.

