SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
March 21, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE:NG) will release its first quarter financial results after market close on April 4, 2018. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place April 5, 2018 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast:   www.novagold.com/investors/events/ 
North American callers:   1-855-475-2134
International callers:   1-661-378-9964
Conference ID:   8579205

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Erin O'Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

