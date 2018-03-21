SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD First Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE:NG) will release its first quarter financial results after market close on April 4, 2018. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place April 5, 2018 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events/
|North American callers:
|1-855-475-2134
|International callers:
|1-661-378-9964
|Conference ID:
|8579205
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Erin O'Toole
Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227