Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday May 2, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) and that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Both meetings will be held at the Company's registered office located at 29, Avenue de la Porte Neuve, L-2227 Luxembourg. Each holder of Ternium ADSs as of April 2, 2018, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.



The Notice and Agenda for the meetings, the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement, the Company's 2017 annual report (which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2017 and 2016 and for the years then ended , and the Company's annual accounts as of December 31, 2017, together with the board of directors' and the independent auditors' reports thereon) and the draft of the consolidated articles of association of the Company (reflecting the proposed amendments to the articles referred to in the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders), are available on our website at http://www.ternium.com/en/investor-center/. Copies of such documents are also available free of charge at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Luxembourg time. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of each such documents free of charge by sending an e-mail request to the following electronic address: ir@ternium.com.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing and service center network and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com