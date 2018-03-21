TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D, Ph.D., President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at 2:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events and Presentation" section within the "Investors" section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days following the event.

