Etymotic Research and Lucid Hearing®/Lucid Audio® Join Forces

Elk Grove Village, IL, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etymotic Research has a 35-year history of innovation, with more than 100 U.S. patents covering insert earphones for audiometry and ABR; otoacoustic emissions instrumentation; directional microphones; custom Musicians Earplugs; electronic earplugs for musicians and military/tactical personnel; high-fidelity, noise-isolating in-ear earphones; K-AMP circuitry, Class D amplifiers and more. Lucid Hearing® operates over 500 Hearing Solution Centers throughout the United States. Lucid Hearing® Centers offer hearing instruments with Powered by Lucid® technology, as well as hearing protection products, Bluetooth® connectivity and consumer earphones.



"Over the years, we have learned that much of the success of our best innovations was the result of marketing and sales of much larger companies," said Dr. Mead Killion, CTO and founder of Etymotic Research. "Joining with Lucid Hearing® and Lucid Audio® allows Etymotic to develop products that can reach many more persons who can benefit from Etymotic's developments.



CEO Tim Schnell and SVP/CTO Henry Smith founded Hearing Lab Technology, LLC (HLT) in 2009. "We are enthusiastic about working together," said Tim Schnell, "This alliance will enable Lucid Hearing® and Lucid Audio® to fulfill our mission of Helping People Hear Better®." Henry Smith, founder of Authorized Earmold Labs, Authorized Hearing Systems and America Hears® stated that, "Combining our many years of experience in the hearing aid industry with the depth of engineering talent at Etymotic makes this collaboration very exciting."



Etymotic Research will keep its present name, product lines, and engineers. The facility will remain in Elk Grove Village, IL.





About EtymoticEtymotic is a research, development and manufacturing company that designs high-fidelity products to assess, enhance and protect hearing. www.etymotic.com



About HLT/Lucid Hearing®/Lucid Audio®Lucid Hearing® and Lucid Audio® are located in Fort Worth, TX. Lucid Hearing® operates 477 Hearing Solution Centers throughout the United States. All Hearing Specialists are licensed by the state and have additional Lucid® technology certifications and training. The goal of Lucid Hearing® Solution Centers is to customize a solution for the lifestyle and interests of each person. www.lucidhearing.com . Lucid Audio® wants people to Hear BetterTM, and is an innovator in the hearing amplification, hearing protection, and earphone/headphone-markets. www.lucidaudio.com.

