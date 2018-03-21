Acme United Corporation to Present at Sidoti Spring Conference on March 29, 2018

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) will present at the Sidoti Spring Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 29, 2018.



The conference will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis – Times Square. Acme United's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will present at 10:55 AM ET in Track 1. The company will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.

Acme United's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.\

To obtain additional information about Acme United's participation in the Sidoti conference, please contact the company or its investor relations representative: Harriet Fried, LHA, 212.838.3777 or hfried@lhai.com.

Acme United Corporation is an innovative supplier of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. Its leading brands include Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, PhysiciansCare®, First Aid Only®, Pac Kit®, DMT® and Spill Magic®.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com