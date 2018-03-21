Thirst Project to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Thirst Project will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Seth Maxwell, Founder & CEO, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, March 22, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Thirst Project Media Contact:

Emily Taylor

emily@advantagepr.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

About Thirst Project

Over 663 Million people on the planet do not have access to safe, clean water. Thirst Project is the world's largest YOUTH water organization. We travel across the United States speaking at middle, high school and college campuses to educate students about the global water crisis and challenge them to fundraise to build freshwater wells in developing nations and impoverished communities. We guarantee that 100% of all public donations go directly towards our well projects. In just nine years, Thirst Project has activated more than 500,000 students on 500 campuses across the United States who have raised $8.8 million, which has given more than 334,000 people in 13 countries safe, clean water. $25 is all it takes to give one person clean water for LIFE. Water is a human right. Join the fight. www.thirstproject.org

Thirst Project Mission Statement

Build a socially-conscious generation of young people who END the global water crisis. We do this by educating students about the water crisis and activating them to raise awareness and funds to build real water projects all over the world. Once a community has access to safe drinking water, disease rates can drop by up to 88% virtually overnight! Child mortality rates can drop up to 90%- overnight! Clean water also plays an incredibly critical role in effectively treating and managing HIV/AIDS in rural communities. Swaziland, for example, has the single-highest-density population of HIV/AIDS in the world. For a person with HIV/AIDS, even if you have access to medical treatment or antiretroviral medication, but are still forced to drink dirty water from contaminated sources, the diseases in the water you drink will actually kill you faster than AIDS itself.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

