Dance Against Cancer to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Dance Against Cancer will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Erin Fogarty-Bittner, Co-Founder, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, March 22, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About the American Cancer Society & Dance Against Cancer

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Dance Against Cancer is a volunteer-driven fundraiser and awareness event that benefits the American Cancer Society and supports this important mission. Co-producers and longtime friends Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht conceived Dance Against Cancer in 2010 as an event to unite the dance community around the fight against cancer and showcase top talent from across the dance industry. Since its inauguration, Dance Against Cancer has raised over $1.1 million for American Cancer Society programs that attack cancer from every angle – including breakthrough research, free patient lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact. More information can be found at dacny.org.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

