Brazen to Exhibit at ERE Recruiting Conference 2018

WHO: Brazen, a company that helps organizations attract, convert and hire more job candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences WHAT: Will exhibit in Booth 110 at the Spring ERE Recruiting Conference. WHEN: April 2- 4, 2018 WHERE: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor Drive San Diego, CA

While technology automates complex business processes such as recruiting, it can also create unnecessary barriers. Recruiters need to engage talent quickly, before qualified candidates go to the competition. Chat is a proven way to accelerate the hiring process while including the personal touch that's often lacking in what's become an overly regimented and impersonal experience.

Brazen clients report their time to hire is reduced by as much as 70 percent by using the company's online events and chat solutions. At Spring ERE, experts from Brazen will be on hand to discuss these results plus preview new talent acquisition solutions that blend the speed of technology with the engagement of personalization.

Brazen's candidate engagement software helps organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences. Unlike traditional recruitment marketing platforms, Brazen puts the recruiters back in the driver's seat to do what they do best: assess; screen; and move candidates to interview. With all the tools under one roof, recruiters can provide candidates with a great experience while ensuring they find the best talent. The world's leading organizations including KPMG, Deloitte, CVS Health, Houston Methodist, Charles Schwab and hundreds of others use Brazen's candidate engagement software. Venture-backed, Brazen is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit www.brazen.com.

