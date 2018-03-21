indico to Host Local Tech Community as Part of NewCo Boston Festival

BOSTON, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- indico Data will be part of the 2018 NewCo Boston Innovation Festival which takes place April 10-12. The event, presented by MassTLC gives professionals the opportunity to visit and explore local companies at their home offices and learn how they are transforming their industries. Founders and executives from over 60 Boston companies will lead sessions at this year's festival. Boston is one of 11 festival cities.



indico, a provider of enterprise AI solutions for unstructured content, will host visitors at its offices in Boston's Leather District on Wednesday, April 11 at 2:30 pm. Founder and CTO Slater Victoroff will help professionals from outside the realm of data science understand how AI and machine learning work and where the technologies can add the greatest value in the business world.

Session Details:

Become a Citizen Data Scientist in 30 Minutes or Less!

Wednesday April 11, 2018 2:30pm - 3:30pm

(includes time for networking and refreshments)

indico data solutions

186 South Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02111



AI and data science are some of the most exciting and sought-after skillsets in the market today. However, most people have not been trained in data science. Just as the Internet made it imperative for all employees to be skilled at using computers, an understanding on the basics of data science will drive the next wave of career progress. Join indico founder and Techstars alum Slater Victoroff to get the basics on data science. Build and use a machine learning model in 30 minutes or less, and get a tour of the key elements of a properly functioning machine learning model. No prior development, data science, or software engineer experience required.



Suggested Audience: Product Managers, Developers, Analysts

For tickets - https://bos.newco.co/schedule/host-companies/

About NewCo

NewCo celebrates business on a mission, connecting its audiences to the stories shaping business, politics, and culture as society undergoes the greatest transition since the Industrial Revolution: a shift beyond profit toward purpose-driven business. Piloted as an in-person event experience in San Francisco in 2012, NewCo has produced innovation festivals in over twenty cities around the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. NewCo curates the discussion around innovation, technology and policy both on and offline by bringing together leading thinkers and doers at innovation festivals and executive events, the first of which is Shift Forum.

About indico

indico is an enterprise AI solution for unstructured content. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning at a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/.

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for indico 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com