Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Provider Deep Down Hosts 2017 Investor Call Thu. March 29 at 10am ET

HOUSTON, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX:DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today it will report 2017 full year results after the market's close on Wednesday, March 28th and host an investor conference call on Thursday, March 29 at 10:00 am ET (details below). President and CEO Ron Smith and CFO Charles Njuguna will review Deep Down's 2017 performance and discuss its outlook for 2018.



Call Dial-in: 877-303-6187 or 678-894-3073 for international callers – Call ID: 6597346 Webcast / Replay URL: Deep Down Webcast or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mn5drnon Call Replay: 855-859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international callers – Call ID: 6597346 Available through 4/5/18





Deep Down at a Glance: Recent Share Price: $0.85 Enterprise Value: $4.7M 52-Week Range: $0.67 - $1.25 TTM Revenue*: $20.4M Market Cap: $11.4M EV / TTM Revenue 0.23x Shares Out*: 13.4M Price / TTM Revenue: 0.56x Book Value*: $21.7M Price / Book Value: 0.52x Cash & Equivalents*: $6.7M * as of 9/30/17

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

