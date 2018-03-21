SID and DSCC Announce DisplayWeek 2018 Business Conference Agenda and Speaker Line-Up

CAMPBELL, Calif., and AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society for Information Display (SID) and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) today announced the complete agenda for the SID Display Week 2018 Business Conference. Featuring many of the leading companies, analysts and industry executives in the display industry, the Business Conference kicks off the well-attended Display Week Business Track and will be held on Monday, May 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



This year's Business Conference agenda comprises five information-packed sessions:

Economic Health of the Display Supply Chain / Where Is the Growth and Profits? / Best Investment Outlook

Display Supply Chain Executive Session

TV Market Roundtable

Smartphone Market and Technology Outlook

Technologies Enabling Next-Generation Displays – Foldable/Rollable OLEDs, Ink Jet Printing TVs, QD CFs, QD OLEDs, QLEDs, MicroLEDs, and More

According to DSCC Founder and CEO Ross Young, "This year's Display Week Business Conference should provide attendees tremendous value, with 22 speakers from 20 companies offering their unique insights into the opportunities and challenges across the display industry. Attendees will hear from TV brands, panel manufacturers, equipment suppliers, materials suppliers, and market and financial analysts addressing existing and emerging display technologies and markets. This is a must-attend event for anyone in the display industry."

Companies presenting include:

American Society of Cinematographers

Applied Materials

BOE Technologies

Coherent

CoreFlow

Corning Display Technologies

Cynora

DSCC

Kyulux

LG Electronics

Mizuho Securities

Nanosys

Sigmaintell Consulting

The NPD Group

Solip Technology

Tianma

TPK

UDC

Visionox

Yole Developpement

Noted SID President Yong-Seog Kim, "We are extremely pleased with this year's agenda and speaker line-up and are looking forward to another exciting Display Week Business Conference. This event does a great job kicking off Display Week and framing the market and technology outlook – we are confident this year will be no exception."

The descriptions for each Display Week Business Conference session are as follows:

Economic Health of the Display Supply Chain / Where Is the Growth and Profits? / Best Investment Outlook

This session will examine the results and outlook for the display supply chain. Leading analysts will weigh in on where growth and profits are most likely, which segments of the display supply chain offer the best investment outlook, and what role MicroLEDs may play. Presenters include analysts from DSCC, Mizuho Securities, Sigmaintell, and Yole.



This session will examine the results and outlook for the display supply chain. Leading analysts will weigh in on where growth and profits are most likely, which segments of the display supply chain offer the best investment outlook, and what role MicroLEDs may play. Presenters include analysts from DSCC, Mizuho Securities, Sigmaintell, and Yole. Display Supply Chain Executive Session

This session will feature panel, equipment and materials suppliers and their views on a wide variety of subjects that will drive growth and higher margins. Expect to hear perspectives on flexible OLEDs, foldable OLED timing, quantum dot (QD) technology, OLED TVs, ink jet printing, MicroLEDs, 10.5G fab costs and outlook, U.S. LCD production, future capex and more. Presenters include executives from Applied Materials, BOE Technologies, Corning Display Technologies and Tianma Micro.





This session will feature panel, equipment and materials suppliers and their views on a wide variety of subjects that will drive growth and higher margins. Expect to hear perspectives on flexible OLEDs, foldable OLED timing, quantum dot (QD) technology, OLED TVs, ink jet printing, MicroLEDs, 10.5G fab costs and outlook, U.S. LCD production, future capex and more. Presenters include executives from Applied Materials, BOE Technologies, Corning Display Technologies and Tianma Micro. TV Market Roundtable

This session will feature a roundtable of executives from TV brands, TV market analysts and a leading cinematographer. It will cover the TV market outlook for units, revenues, adoption of larger sizes, key price points, HDR and WCG, 4K and 8K, OLED vs. QD performance and cost, and much more. Participants include executives from American Society of Cinematographers, DSCC, LG Electronics and The NPD Group.

Smartphone Market and Technology Outlook

This session will feature presentations from panel suppliers, market analysts, a touchscreen manufacturer and a foldable cover film manufacturer. It will cover the outlook for smartphones, smartphone displays (LTPS vs. rigid OLED vs. flexible OLED), challenges and solutions for touchscreens and cover films in foldable displays, and much more. Presenters include executives from DSCC, Solip, TPK and Visionox.

Technologies Enabling Next-Generation Displays – Foldable/Rollable OLEDs, Ink Jet Printing TVs, QD CFs, QD OLEDs, QLEDs, MicroLEDs and More

This session will feature presentations from companies developing technologies enabling tomorrow's displays, including materials suppliers and equipment suppliers working to solve critical challenges and accelerate growth for mobile OLEDs, OLED TVs, foldable/rollable displays, quantum dot displays, MicroLEDs and more. Participants include executives from the following companies: Coherent, CoreFlow, Corning, Cynora, Kyulux, Nanosys and UDC.

Corning, Applied Materials and Cynora are sponsoring the 2018 Display Week Business Conference. Additional sponsorships are available – for more information, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/2018/ExhibitorsSponsors.aspx.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the day will conclude with a networking reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register for Display Week and the Business Conference, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/2018/Attendee/Registration.aspx.



About Display Week 2018

The 55th SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, or Display Week 2018, will take place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the premier gathering of system integrators, designers, consumers, scientists, engineers and manufacturers in the field of electronic information displays. For more information on Display Week 2018, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek18), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Japan and Korea. DSCC can be found on the web at http://www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (512) 577-3672.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.