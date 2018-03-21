Transom Capital Appoints John Maier to Board of Directors at LOUD Audio, LLC

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group ("Transom"), a Los Angeles-based, private equity firm, announces the appointment of John Maier to the Board of Directors at LOUD Audio, LLC.



John Maier Joins Board of LOUD Audio





"John is an experienced and successful music industry executive and it's great to have him join the Board at LOUD," said Ty Schultz, Transom Managing Partner. "We have known John for over 10 years and have watched as he's grown Blue Microphones ("Blue") from a small professional microphone company to a global professional and consumer electronics brand."

"I am thrilled to get involved again with Mackie and the LOUD group of companies," said Maier. "I've been a customer, a user, a salesman, and an employee of these brands at one point or another during my lifetime and I see great potential ahead. I'm in the unique position of knowing the brands and market well, but still bring an outsider's perspective. I look forward to adding value and helping LOUD and Transom achieve all of their goals."

Maier is CEO of Blue, a designer of award winning and critically acclaimed microphones, headphones and accessories. He helped leverage the company's professional recording studio heritage into the consumer electronics space with products that help people amplify their voice, whatever their passion.

Before Blue, Maier was the CEO of TC Group Americas where he helped the Danish company build its brand's presence in the region, tripling the company's revenue. Prior to TC, Maier held several leadership positions in the audio industry, including: Alesis, Guitar Center and Sound Marketing. He is one of a select few who has managed companies named to the Inc. Magazine, "Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies" list nine of the last 11 years.

Maier earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from California Lutheran University and has served as board member or advisor to many for profit and non-profits during his career.

About LOUD Audio, LLC ("LOUD")

As the corporate parent for world-recognized brands Ampeg®, EAW®, Mackie® and Martin Audio®, LOUD engineers, markets and distributes a wide range of professional audio and musical instrument products worldwide. Its product lines include sound reinforcement systems, analog and digital mixers, studio products, and bass amplifiers. These products can be found in professional and project recording studios, video and broadcast suites, post-production facilities, and sound reinforcement applications, including houses of worship, stadiums, nightclubs, retail locations, and on major musical concert tours. LOUD distributes its products primarily through retail dealers, mail order outlets and installed sound contractors. The Company has its primary operations in the United States with operations in the United Kingdom, Canada and China.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500 million in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR℠ Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in Seattle, Washington.

