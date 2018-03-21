Engineering Services Sought by NASA to Develop Simulation for Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Cleveland, Ohio, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NASA issued a solicitation for small businesses who can develop a simulation environment of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) communication system networks. They are only taking quotes from small businesses. The last day a small business can submit a quote is March 26, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill NASA's engineering needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Businesses will see on the solicitation that the contractor is responsible for working within the Riverbed Modeler program and should develop a system that includes both terrestrial, airborne and space-based systems. The contractor will also have to perform trade studies of different systems and complete performance analysis of selected systems. Solicitation 80NSSC18Q0424 states that, "Currently, there is no established infrastructure to enable and safely manage the widespread use of low-altitude airspace unmanned aircraft systems."

The contractor must understand the current civil unmanned aircraft communication standards, current cellular network parameters and be proficient in developing within the Riverbed Modeler. Hardware and software licenses will be provided by NASA's Glenn Research Center (NASA/GRC). The work will be performed on site at NASA/GRC.

This brief summary of requirements must be supplemented with a full-read of the solicitation. With the RFQ due by March 26, 2018 to Procurement Specialist Lance S Neumaster (lance.s.neumaster@nasa.gov) small businesses should act swiftly to ensure that they are registered properly to submit offers to the government. Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

